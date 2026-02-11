Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165,663 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% in the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after acquiring an additional 851,110 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,790,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 722,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,894,000 after buying an additional 424,342 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VUG opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.