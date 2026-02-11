Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 75,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 556,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $278.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $280.63. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.59 and its 200 day moving average is $257.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

