Seaview Investment Managers LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Seaview Investment Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,500,000 after acquiring an additional 559,507 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after acquiring an additional 356,401 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $101,508,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $99,996,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPDR Gold Shares News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Growing odds of Fed rate cuts and weaker dollar boost demand for non?yielding gold, supporting GLD as a hedge against easing U.S. policy. Gold Rises Amid Fed Rate-Cut Prospects
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts warn a weak U.S. nonfarm payroll (NFP) print could trigger a breakout toward/above key psychological levels (e.g., $5,143.89), amplifying ETF inflows into GLD. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Weak NFP Could Spark Gold Breakout Over $5143.89
- Positive Sentiment: Safe?haven flows and dollar weakness have recently pushed spot gold above key round numbers, a technical tailwind for GLD’s price and potential ETF inflows. Safe-haven demand, outside markets push gold, silver sharply higher
- Positive Sentiment: Major bank forecasts remain bullish (UBS sees much higher year?end gold), which can support long-term allocation to GLD. Gold will hit $5,900/oz by year end on Fed easing, sovereign buying – UBS
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical studies show gold holding key support levels (~$5,000) ahead of jobs/CPI prints — this keeps GLD vulnerable to data-driven swings rather than a steady trend. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis: Prices Hold Key Support Ahead of US Jobs Data
- Neutral Sentiment: Structural market shifts like tokenized gold are changing liquidity and access; this can support longer?term demand but has mixed near?term ETF flow implications. Tokenized gold is having a major impact on the broader bullion market – SocGen
- Negative Sentiment: Some profit?taking/technical correction chatter and a recent pullback headline suggest short-term volatility that could weigh on GLD intraday. Gold Falls on Possible Technical Correction
- Negative Sentiment: Allegheny Financial Group trimmed its GLD position by about half in its latest 13F, a small signal of institutional selling (limited market impact given GLD’s size, but notable). Allegheny Financial Group Has $817,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance
SPDR Gold Shares Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.