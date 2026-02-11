Seaview Investment Managers LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Seaview Investment Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,500,000 after acquiring an additional 559,507 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after acquiring an additional 356,401 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $101,508,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $99,996,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $462.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $509.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

