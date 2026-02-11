Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TUA Position Raised by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises 4.2% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of TUA opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs. TUA was launched on Nov 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

