EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 60,082 shares, an increase of 468.2% from the January 15th total of 10,575 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESLOY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get EssilorLuxottica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESLOY

EssilorLuxottica Trading Down 1.8%

EssilorLuxottica Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.97 and its 200 day moving average is $163.38. EssilorLuxottica has a 52 week low of $126.47 and a 52 week high of $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company’s product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.