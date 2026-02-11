Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 101,176 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 101,176 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 339,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 111,278 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 952,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

