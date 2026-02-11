Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Critical Contrast

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharos Energy has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.68 billion 0.46 $189.85 million ($0.68) -2.36 Pharos Energy $136.00 million 0.90 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Pharos Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pharos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Pharos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -23.64% -26.28% -5.31% Pharos Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Pharos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 2 5 2 0 2.00 Pharos Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.08, suggesting a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Pharos Energy.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Pharos Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Pharos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.