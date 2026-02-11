ThyssenKrupp (TKAMY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.
ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.
ThyssenKrupp Stock Down 0.9%
OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on ThyssenKrupp
ThyssenKrupp Company Profile
ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.
In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ThyssenKrupp
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.