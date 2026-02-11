ThyssenKrupp (TKAMY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

ThyssenKrupp Stock Down 0.9%

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKAMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.