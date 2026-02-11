iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

About iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 2023 Maturity Corporate index. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing after March 31, 2022 and before April 1, 2023. IBDD was launched on Jul 9, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.