Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Short Interest Down 92.8% in January

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,103 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the January 15th total of 444,895 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,325,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 173.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 238,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 755,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CGCB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. 965,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,748. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

