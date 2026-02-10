Short Interest in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Decreases By 95.4%

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 981 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the January 15th total of 21,469 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.81. The stock had a trading volume of 219,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,309. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a one year low of $100.72 and a one year high of $101.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months. BILZ was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.
