Short Interest in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Decreases By 95.4%

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 981 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the January 15th total of 21,469 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.81. The stock had a trading volume of 219,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,309. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a one year low of $100.72 and a one year high of $101.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 60,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,804,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months. BILZ was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.