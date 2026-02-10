American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08, Zacks reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1%

American International Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88. American International Group has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.