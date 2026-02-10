Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.4180, with a volume of 2479427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,544,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $678,291,000 after buying an additional 332,335 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,132,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,623,000 after buying an additional 2,521,347 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,547,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,724,000 after buying an additional 567,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $219,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

