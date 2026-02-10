Traders Purchase Large Volume of B2Gold Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 56,670 call options on the company. This is an increase of 131% compared to the typical volume of 24,495 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. 23,557,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,040,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.57. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 251,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company’s flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

