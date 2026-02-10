Investec Group (LON:INVP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 637 and last traded at GBX 623.50, with a volume of 343849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 568.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.14. The stock has a market cap of £5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 40.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investec Group had a net margin of 43.98% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 earnings per share for the current year.

About Investec Group

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

