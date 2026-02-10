Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Trimble also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.690-0.740 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. 411,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18.

Trimble declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $50,505.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,694.07. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $610,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,996.83. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,866 shares of company stock worth $1,448,543 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 5,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Further Reading

