Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for UDR FY2027 Earnings

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for United Dominion Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.72. United Dominion Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 390.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting United Dominion Realty Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting United Dominion Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: UDR raised guidance sharply for 1Q26 and FY26 (Q1 EPS $0.610–0.630 vs. consensus ~$0.33; FY EPS $2.47–2.57 vs. consensus ~$1.39), signaling stronger-than-expected cash-flow and earnings trajectory; this is a primary driver for investor optimism. UDR Press Release

UDR raised guidance sharply for 1Q26 and FY26 (Q1 EPS $0.610–0.630 vs. consensus ~$0.33; FY EPS $2.47–2.57 vs. consensus ~$1.39), signaling stronger-than-expected cash-flow and earnings trajectory; this is a primary driver for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat or matched key metrics: GAAP EPS and FFO were around or above street expectations (reported EPS ~$0.67; FFO ~$0.64 in line), and revenue was roughly in-line/slightly above some estimates — supporting the bullish guidance. Q4 Press Release

Q4 results beat or matched key metrics: GAAP EPS and FFO were around or above street expectations (reported EPS ~$0.67; FFO ~$0.64 in line), and revenue was roughly in-line/slightly above some estimates — supporting the bullish guidance. Positive Sentiment: UDR increased its dividend as part of the 4Q/2025 release, which supports income-oriented investors and REIT valuation multiples. Dividend & Guidance Release

UDR increased its dividend as part of the 4Q/2025 release, which supports income-oriented investors and REIT valuation multiples. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital maintained a Buy on UDR with a $41 price target, highlighting expected occupancy gains and cash-flow growth that justify upside from current levels. BMO Rating

BMO Capital maintained a Buy on UDR with a $41 price target, highlighting expected occupancy gains and cash-flow growth that justify upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: FFO for the quarter was reported in-line with consensus (~$0.64), suggesting core operating performance met expectations even as guidance was the standout item. Zacks FFO Note

FFO for the quarter was reported in-line with consensus (~$0.64), suggesting core operating performance met expectations even as guidance was the standout item. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed but leaning positive overall — multiple buy/overweight ratings and a median price target near $40 provide a reference for upside but also show differing views on valuation. Quiver Quant Coverage

Analyst coverage remains mixed but leaning positive overall — multiple buy/overweight ratings and a median price target near $40 provide a reference for upside but also show differing views on valuation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its FY2027 earnings estimate very slightly (from $2.65 to $2.64), a small downtick that is unlikely to move the needle materially but is technically a negative revision.

Zacks Research trimmed its FY2027 earnings estimate very slightly (from $2.65 to $2.64), a small downtick that is unlikely to move the needle materially but is technically a negative revision. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets noted minor revenue misses on certain models; mixed top-line reads introduce short-term uncertainty for traders focused on quarter-to-quarter comparisons. Revenue Notes

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

