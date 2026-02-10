Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.2930, with a volume of 91636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.9150.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $966.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.42 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a net margin of 41.82% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company’s product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

