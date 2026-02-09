Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.56), FiscalAI reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 49.91%.The firm had revenue of $453.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.23 million.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,596. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 220.0%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,257.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on VNO

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a self?administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long?term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street?level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.