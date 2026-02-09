Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.83. 7,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 49,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation is a Japan?based automaker best known for its range of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. With a reputation for engineering innovation, Mazda produces models such as the Mazda3 compact car, the Mazda6 sedan, the popular MX-5 Miata roadster, and the CX-series SUVs. The company emphasizes driving dynamics, fuel efficiency and distinctive design in its product lineup, leveraging its proprietary SKYACTIV technology to improve engine performance, chassis rigidity and transmission efficiency.

Founded in 1920 in Hiroshima under the name Toyo Cork Kogyo Co, Ltd., Mazda has evolved from a producer of machine tools into a global automotive manufacturer.

