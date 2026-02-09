Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $870.56 Thousand

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870.56 thousand and approximately $299.14 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000071 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004556 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN Finance (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RCN Finance has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RCN Finance is 0.00062914 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $298.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

