iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.80 and last traded at $89.8810, with a volume of 42181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.36.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.