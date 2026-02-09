IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $109.6720, with a volume of 13030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 47,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $3,646,703.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,926,099 shares in the company, valued at $527,283,916.87. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $2,672,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,721,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,253,969.08. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,913 shares of company stock worth $36,233,025. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 428.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,487,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

