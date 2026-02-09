Fold’s (FLD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 291.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Fold Stock Up 2.9%

FLD stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fold has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $14.00.

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fold Company Profile

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

