Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Context Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

CNTX stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $209.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 60.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 92,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Context Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CNTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company’s research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

