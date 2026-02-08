Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 20.80%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

SMBC stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $80,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,646.24. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 91,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $16,579,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMBC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: SMBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

