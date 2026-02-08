Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 18,219 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,144,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,005 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,673.0% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,196,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.