Substratum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.05 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115.06 thousand and $0.05 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded flat against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00009795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 287.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000071 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00010915 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

