Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases 64,127 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 64,127 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the second quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Comcast Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

