Renaissance Group LLC Sells 11,543 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. $OMAB

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 306.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $124.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $2.5219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 471.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

OMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long?term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company’s core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.