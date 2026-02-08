Renaissance Group LLC Raises Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jamf by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Jamf by 1.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Jamf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.15 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAMF. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Jamf from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jamf from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

