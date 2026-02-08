Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.9170 and last traded at $11.8350, with a volume of 26988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Up 3.9%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 188.20% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business had revenue of $794.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.86 million.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de México, SAB. de C.V. operates as one of the leading manufacturers of personal care and paper?based products in Mexico. As a locally managed subsidiary of the global Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the company focuses on the production, marketing and distribution of consumer staples designed for everyday use, ranging from facial and bathroom tissue to diapers and feminine care items.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Kleenex and Scott for tissue products, Huggies for baby care, Kotex for feminine hygiene and Depend for adult incontinence.

