Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives $52.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.1667.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 19.52%.The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 51.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5,674.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,141,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $155,281,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,004,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,462,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,149,000 after buying an additional 4,037,311 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

