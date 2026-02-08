Analysts Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Target Price at $375.46

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.1250.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Focused Investors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 504,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,233,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:UNH opened at $276.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.24. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.