BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.94 Million in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 1,068.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sezzle by 300.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after purchasing an additional 141,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sezzle by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 107,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 8.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 90.06%. The business’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEZL. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

View Our Latest Report on SEZL

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $69,977.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,417.50. This represents a 5.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Free Report)

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.