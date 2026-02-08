iRadimed (IRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect iRadimed to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $21.5970 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

iRadimed Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.11. iRadimed has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $104.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63.

Get iRadimed alerts:

iRadimed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at iRadimed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other iRadimed news, CFO John Glenn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $1,459,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,248.98. This represents a 67.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,720,625. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,287,900 in the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iRadimed by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRadimed by 210,400.0% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iRadimed during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Mkm set a $90.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IRMD

iRadimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.