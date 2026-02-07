Reviewing Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF)

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF – Get Free Report) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of INVO Fertility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of INVO Fertility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INVO Fertility and Minerva Surgical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Fertility $6.53 million 0.40 -$9.10 million ($630.30) 0.00 Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.00 -$34.11 million ($8.21) N/A

INVO Fertility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical. INVO Fertility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for INVO Fertility and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Fertility 1 0 0 0 1.00 Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than INVO Fertility.

Volatility and Risk

INVO Fertility has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Fertility and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Fertility -417.02% N/A -92.42% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats INVO Fertility on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Fertility

INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

