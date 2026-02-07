Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Trading Down 45.6% – Time to Sell?

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 45.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.3350 and last traded at $3.3350. 53 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of paints and coatings, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1881 in Osaka, Japan. The company develops, produces, and markets a broad portfolio of decorative paints for residential and commercial applications, as well as high-performance industrial coatings tailored to automotive, marine, aerospace, protective, and general industrial markets. Its product lines include emulsions, primers, topcoats, powder coatings, and specialty formulations designed to meet stringent performance and environmental standards.

Through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, Nippon Paint serves customers across Asia, Europe, North America, and other emerging markets.

