White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $339.68 EPS

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $39.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $379.45 by ($339.68), Zacks reports. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.63%.The company had revenue of $674.40 million for the quarter.
Shares of WTM traded up $58.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,185.55. 22,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,059.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,916.40. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $1,648.00 and a 1-year high of $2,232.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.36.
In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Philip A. Gelston sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,048.51, for a total value of $338,004.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,063.68. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, White Mountains Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold”.
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WTM), White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.
Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.
