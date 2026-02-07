White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $339.68 EPS

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $39.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $379.45 by ($339.68), Zacks reports. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.63%.The company had revenue of $674.40 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM traded up $58.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,185.55. 22,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,059.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,916.40. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $1,648.00 and a 1-year high of $2,232.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Philip A. Gelston sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,048.51, for a total value of $338,004.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,063.68. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, White Mountains Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WTM), White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

