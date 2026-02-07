The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $802.00 at HSBC

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at HSBC from $742.00 to $802.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. HSBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $929.47 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $909.26 and a 200-day moving average of $815.94. The firm has a market cap of $278.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,718,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

