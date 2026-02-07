GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) COO Bryan Dechairo Sells 5,961 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) COO Bryan Dechairo sold 5,961 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $510,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Bryan Dechairo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 2nd, Bryan Dechairo sold 3,413 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $339,695.89.
GeneDx Trading Up 0.2%
WGS stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 936.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
WGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $155.00 price target on GeneDx and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.
About GeneDx
GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.
Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.
