GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) COO Bryan Dechairo Sells 5,961 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) COO Bryan Dechairo sold 5,961 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $510,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bryan Dechairo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Bryan Dechairo sold 3,413 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $339,695.89.

GeneDx Trading Up 0.2%

WGS stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 936.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,595,000 after buying an additional 442,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GeneDx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 101.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 343,954 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in GeneDx by 164.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 589,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,388,000 after purchasing an additional 366,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 28.2% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 586,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,103,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $155.00 price target on GeneDx and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

