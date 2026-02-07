Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $1,300.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,163.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,210.08.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,229.82 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,250.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,004.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,306 shares in the company, valued at $130,755,467.96. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $951.72, for a total value of $951,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,187,785.24. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $63,489,045 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 318.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 49,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

More Monolithic Power Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More.

Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More.

Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (?28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More.

Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (?28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More.

Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More.

Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More.

Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More.

Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO transition announced (retirement after the 10-K) and recent insider sales by the CFO (3,000 shares) may raise short-term governance or liquidity concerns for some investors. Read More.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.