Belden (NYSE:BDC) SVP Leah Tate Sells 2,954 Shares

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $384,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,530. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leah Tate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Leah Tate sold 2,554 shares of Belden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,480.00.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.20. Belden Inc has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Belden by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 47,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 341,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Belden by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high?performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

