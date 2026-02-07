Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 258,643 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 11,006.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,643 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Commercial Metals worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 42.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 84.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and revenue beat consensus — CMC reported $1.84 EPS vs. $1.55 expected and revenue above forecasts, signaling solid demand and margin strength that support the stock’s rally. MarketBeat: CMC profile and earnings

Q4 results and revenue beat consensus — CMC reported $1.84 EPS vs. $1.55 expected and revenue above forecasts, signaling solid demand and margin strength that support the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Dividend paid Feb. 2 — the company paid a quarterly dividend ($0.18), supporting yield and returning cash to shareholders (annualized $0.72). This appeals to income-focused investors. MarketBeat: Dividend and company summary

Dividend paid Feb. 2 — the company paid a quarterly dividend ($0.18), supporting yield and returning cash to shareholders (annualized $0.72). This appeals to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Some analyst bullishness remains — Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo have recent positive views/raised targets (e.g., MS to $85), which can attract buyers and support momentum. MarketBeat: Analyst notes

Some analyst bullishness remains — Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo have recent positive views/raised targets (e.g., MS to $85), which can attract buyers and support momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional holders continue to hold or modestly increase positions — high institutional ownership (~87%) indicates concentrated investor interest but limits free float. This is structurally neutral but can amplify moves. MarketBeat: Institutional ownership

Large institutional holders continue to hold or modestly increase positions — high institutional ownership (~87%) indicates concentrated investor interest but limits free float. This is structurally neutral but can amplify moves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded CMC from “strong-buy” to “hold” and trimmed near-term and FY estimates slightly — Q2 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2027/FY2028 forecasts were nudged lower, which could temper momentum among some growth-focused investors. Zacks Research note

Zacks Research downgraded CMC from “strong-buy” to “hold” and trimmed near-term and FY estimates slightly — Q2 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2027/FY2028 forecasts were nudged lower, which could temper momentum among some growth-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — director/officer Jennifer Durbin sold ~25,050 shares (~$2.0M) in early February, a meaningful reduction in her position that some investors may view as a negative signal. InsiderTrades: insider sale

NYSE CMC opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. Commercial Metals Company has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $84.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

In other news, insider Jennifer J. Durbin sold 25,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $2,003,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,813.60. This trade represents a 32.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.69 per share, with a total value of $149,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,986.22. This represents a 27.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

