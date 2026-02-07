BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $5.01 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 82.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,860.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of LECO opened at $298.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $301.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

