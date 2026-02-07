CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on COSO. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CoastalSouth Bancshares stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. CoastalSouth Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.89 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the third quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CoastalSouth Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market.

