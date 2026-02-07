Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 13,553 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in STERIS were worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $289,132,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,100,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,486,000 after purchasing an additional 556,088 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 246.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,041,000 after purchasing an additional 393,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 32.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,236,000 after buying an additional 297,076 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in STERIS by 305.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 330,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,880,000 after buying an additional 249,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,020. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,998.66. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,044 shares of company stock worth $6,586,218 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of STE opened at $252.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $204.90 and a 52 week high of $269.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.03.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

See Also

