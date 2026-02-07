Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Takes $557,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,577,000 after acquiring an additional 510,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,152,000 after purchasing an additional 816,217 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,299,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $141,931,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 19.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 145.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

