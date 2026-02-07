iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Trading Up 28.5% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 28.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $52.7240. Approximately 13,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 28,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.
iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $461.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XVV was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
