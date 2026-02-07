iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Trading Up 28.5% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 28.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $52.7240. Approximately 13,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 28,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $461.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57.

Get iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XVV was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.