Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA) Director Purchases $1,991,094.67 in Stock

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ:TVA – Get Free Report) Director Mark Angelo purchased 187,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $1,991,094.67. Following the acquisition, the director owned 187,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,094.67. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Angelo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 5th, Mark Angelo acquired 737,691 shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $7,967,062.80.
Texas Ventures Acquisition III Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:TVA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 52,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,491. Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63.
About Texas Ventures Acquisition III
Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ: TVA) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank?check company, its principal business purpose is to raise capital in the public markets and use those proceeds to identify, negotiate and consummate one or more business combinations with an operating company.
Unlike an operating company, Texas Ventures Acquisition III does not produce goods or services while it searches for a target. Its activities typically include managing the capital held in trust, conducting diligence on prospective acquisition candidates, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder and regulatory approvals required to complete a business combination.
Pending completion of a business combination, the company’s prospects and ultimate strategy are driven by its management and sponsors; specific target industries, geographies and leadership details are disclosed through the company’s public filings and press releases as opportunities develop.
